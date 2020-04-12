April 18, 1953 April 8, 2020 Terry Arney Arthur, of Blacksburg, was born on April 18, 1953, to Robert and Ruby Arney who predeceased her along with her older brother, Bobby. She moved to her eternal home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, by her side were her husband and children who she loved dearly. Terry leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 45 years, Sean; her sons, Jon and Rob; her daughter, Emily; and grandchild, Jackson. A loving memory is also shared by her brother, Doug; sister, Betty; and many nieces and nephews on both the Arney and Arthur sides of the family. Her lifelong priorities were to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her family, and her friends. Her Christian actions, displayed through her worship, commitment to her church, and the sharing of her beliefs were a testament to her love for the Lord and all others. Terry was a faithful member of Blacksburg Christian Church where she taught Sunday school, served as Board Chair and presided over numerous church committees. Terry was a devoted wife to her husband, Sean, and was a loving mother to her three children, Jon, Emily and Rob. She perceptively nurtured her husband's Christian beliefs and his understanding of what Love was really about. She reared her children in a warm, caring and affectionate atmosphere. When it came to her family, harsh words were not in her vocabulary, only word of encouragement, love and a steadfast guidance that reflected her morals and beliefs. She was the model wife and mother. Terry also played the piano and organ at Blacksburg Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for more than 35 years. Her interest in music was evident as a pre-teen, and at which time she began playing the piano at her hometown church in Morganton, N.C. She studied music and history at UNC-Greensboro where she received her BA in History. Terry and Sean were married on January 4, 1975. In 1979, they moved to West Lafayette, Ind. where she taught at Indiana Vocational Tech. While in Indiana, she received her Master's degree from Purdue University in Guidance and Personnel. In 1983, she and her family (Sean, Jon and Emily) moved to Blacksburg, Va. Rob was born three years later. During the early years in Blacksburg, Terry was a "stay at home" mother who relished her time to guide and nurture her children during their most formative years, and to be involved in their daily activities. At the same time, her prominent involvement with the rearing of the children provided her husband, Sean, with the necessary flexibility to navigate the pre- and post-tenure structure at Virginia Tech. Terry remained a "work at home" Mom until the youngest child (Rob) started the 1st grade at Margret Beeks Elementary School Elementary school. \ Even then she wanted to remain somewhat active in the her children's lives and took a job as a "Writing to Read" aid at Margret Beeks Elementary School where her two youngest children, Rob and Emily, were still attending. Only when all of the children were in Middle/High School did Terry begin to pursue her own professional development. Utilizing her Master's degree, she accepted a job as Academic Advisor in the Department of Computer Science at Virginia Tech. Needless to say, she also treated the students with the same endearing attitude afforded to her husband and children. She remained as academic advisor in the Department of Computer Science until her retirement 17 years later. During her time in Blacksburg, Terry was also an active member and ardent supporter of the P.E.O Organization and the Virginia Tech Women's Club. As all will attest, Terry lived by the passage "Love your neighbor as yourself." There will be a private family graveside service. Memorials in Terry's name can be made to the Blacksburg Christian Church.
