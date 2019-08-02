ARTHUR Pauline R. July 30, 2019 Pauline R. Arthur, 95, of Hillsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019. at First United Methodist Church in Hillsville. Arrangements by Vaughan-Guynn McGrady Chapel, Hillsville, Va.

