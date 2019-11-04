ARRINGTON SR. Paul Edward October 3, 1927 October 30, 2019 Paul Edward Arrington Sr., 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

