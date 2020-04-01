June 18, 1923 March 30, 2020 Ralph M. Arrington, 96, of Salem, formerly of Dugspur, Virginia, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1923, the youngest child of William Emmett and Lillian Mattie Dooley Arrington. He was predeceased in death by his parents; six brothers, Glen Arrington, Berkley Arrington, Dick Arrington, Pete Arrington, Dap Arrington, and Johnny Arrington; and three sisters, Gladys Arrington, Saluda Baldwin, and Ruth Gordon Helms. Ralph is survived by his nephews, Sonny Arrington (Birtie), Jan Arrington (Wanda), Terry Gordon (Vickie); and nieces Doris Morgan (Tommy), Kay Flippen, Donna Gilbert (Wayne), Kathy Toler and Judy Gordon. Ralph was a longtime member of Vinton Baptist Church. Ralph enjoyed singing and blessed many with his talented tenor voice at churches, nursing homes and with family and friends. He served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Ralph retired from Norfolk & Western in 1974 after 32 years of service. After his retirement he resided in Dugspur and enjoyed a quiet serene life. Ralph will always be remembered for his sweet smile and contagious laughter. Special thanks to the VVCC staff and his sitters Tamiko Burnette, Shantelle Welch and Dominique Bank for their care and devotion. A private graveside service with Dr. Chris Monroe officiating will be held and will include full military honors.
