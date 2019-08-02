ARRINGTON JR. Gary Lee August 27, 1981 July 26, 2019 Gary Lee (Bug) Arrington Jr., 37, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Gerolene Clements (Willis) Cooper and Gary Lee Arrington Sr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
