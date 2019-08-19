May 26, 1932 August 17, 2019 Dreama Grace Fisher Arrington, 87, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with abdominal cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bill James Arrington Sr.; her parents, Clyde A. Fisher and Lucille E. Fisher of Fincastle; and father and mother-in-law, James Berkeley and Tennie Arrington of Roanoke. Dreama is survived by her sons, Billy James Arrington Jr. and friend, Vicky Wade, of Fincastle, and Mark Allen Arrington, daughter-in-law, Rebekah Dodd Arrington, and beloved granddaughter, Rachel Grace Arrington, all of Chapel Hill, N.C.; brothers and sisters, Richard Gordon and Edith Fisher of Maryland, Shelby Fisher Hart and Julian Hart of Roanoke, Alfred (Buddy) Kyle Fisher and Dollie Fisher of Roanoke, Robert (Bob) Benton Fisher and Shirley Fisher of Goodview, and Linda Fisher Craft of Roanoke; and treasured friend and "daughter," Audrey Troutt of Fincastle. She graduated from Fincastle High School, attended Radford College and, after raising her sons, was employed by Leggett Department Stores for 17 years as a Department Supervisor. Dreama was a former member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Roanoke, and was a member, along with her husband, Bill, of the Star City Classic T-Birds. Her home was always the gathering place for family and friends, and she made everyone feel welcomed. Her strong devotion to family, sense of humor, standards of integrity and honesty along with her beautiful smile made her a good listener and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends including her ladies' groups for luncheons and attending plays. Dreama was a devoted wife, a caring mother and sister and a very proud "Grandma Darlin." Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
