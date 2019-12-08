ARNOLD Troy David April 21, 1937 December 3, 2019 Troy David Arnold, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was called home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019 following a recent surgery and inpatient rehab. Troy was born in Wythe County, Virginia on April 21, 1937. A Celebration of Life service will be held at New River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Pulaski, Va. Family visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. Officiant: Jeff Aiken, address is 1985 Snider Ln, Pulaski, VA. Condolences may be sent to dignitymemorial.com.

