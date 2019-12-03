ARNOLD Judith May April 11, 1942 November 30, 2019 Judith May Arnold, 77, of Salem, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 30, 2019, at her residence. Judith is remembered for being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family wholeheartedly and unconditionally. Judith is also remembered for being a strong-willed individual. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Arnold Sr.; parents, Dempsy and Virginia Maxey; brother, Donald "Don"; and children, Kenneth Arnold, Kathy Guthrie, and Lloyd Arnold Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen Duncan (John); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Barry Guthrie. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Old Dominion Cemetery, in Roanoke, Virginia. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.
