ARMIGER SR. Roy Lee August 11, 1933 November 11, 2019 Roy Lee Armiger Sr., 86, of Severna Park, Md. passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1933 in Beltsville, Md. He was raised in Beltsville and had since lived in Seat Pleasant, Md., Centreville, Va., and Troutville, Va. before moving to Severna Park. Roy enjoyed golf and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Lou Armiger; his sons, Roy Lee Armiger Jr. of Severna Park, David Armiger of Gainesville Va., and Michael Armiger of Charlotte N.C.; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, or to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
