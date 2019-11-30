ARMENTROUT JR. James Lewis November 26, 2019 James Lewis Armentrout Jr., 75, of Fincastle, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A Celebration of Jimmy's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle with Pastor Rodney Longmire officiating. The Family will receive friends Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville. Memorial contributions in leu of flowers to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist church, or Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Vine St Fincastle, Va. 24090. Online Condolences may be made to Jimmy's family at www.rader-funeralhome.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.