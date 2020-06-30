June 28, 2020 Angelea W. "Angie" Arledge, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. Preceding her in death were her parents, Dewey and Annie Weatherman; sister, Doris W. Reid; and husband, Leon V. Arledge. Her surviving family includes her son, Steven Arledge of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Ellen Arledge and husband, Charles T. Cole, of Roanoke, Virginia; precious twin grandsons, Brady and Carter Cole; and her dear friend, Jaunita Hall. The family would like to thank everyone at Brookdale Roanoke for the kind, thoughtful care given to our mother throughout her stay. Granting Angie's request, a simple graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. There will be no formal visitation or viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Rescue Mission or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

