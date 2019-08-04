ARGABRIGHT Edward A. August 1, 2019 Edward A. Argabright, 86, of Roanoke, passed away, Thursday, August 1, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Westside Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to service time. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540)366-0707.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.