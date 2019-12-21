December 19, 2019 Hunter Jackson Arehart, 86, of Snowville, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and friends. Hunter Arehart was born in Stuarts Draft to Harry and Buelah Arehart on December 20, 1932. He went to school at Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville, Va. He married Shelva Benson on February 24, 1954 in Augusta County and was happily married for 65 years. He worked various jobs throughout his career starting at Dupont. He then served in the United States Army for two years. He then returned to industry starting at General Electric, where he learned the trait of a machinist and later moved up to quality inspector. He later moved to Pulaski where he worked at Xaloy as a quality inspector, then moving up to executive vice president/manager where he retired after 20 years of service. He then became a general contractor where he built several houses, additions and restorations for 25 years. He was a member of Draper's Valley Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Hunter was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Buelah; six brothers Hollis, Homer, Eddie, JT, Leo and Kyle; and one grandson Jason Arehart. Hunter is survived by his loving wife, Shelva Jean; three sons, Richard, Dennis and Tony; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Josh) Edmonds, Travis (Lorna) Arehart, Josh Arehart and Hunter (Mary Beth) Arehart; six great-grandchildren, Major, Grace, Gabby, Braedon, Conner and Rilynn; numerous nephews and nieces including two special nieces, Patty Benson and Vicky Irvine. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Draper's Valley Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Robert E. Davis officiating. Private family burial will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it is the families wish that donations go to Draper's Valley Presbyterian Church. The family of Hunter Arehart wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Carilion Radford Hospice and many friends who stopped by to show support in our time of need. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., Pulaski, Va.
