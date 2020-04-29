April 26, 2020 Julia Mitchell Andrews of Vinton, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 to rejoin her beloved mother, grandparents, and granddaughter in Heaven. Julia is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Michael Lee Andrews; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Moen and husband, Jeffrey Robin Moen, of Hillsborough, N.C.; and Kim Andrews Simpson and husband, Jeffrey Alan Simpson, of Beckley, W.Va., and their daughter, Emily Grace Simpson - the sweetest granddaughter in the world; her brother, Michael Charles Mitchell and wife, Judy Mitchell of Gilbert, Ariz.; her nephew, Michael Charles Mitchell Jr. of Citrus Springs, Fla.; among numerous other beloved family and friends. Julia attended Jefferson High School in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. She was a woman of faith and a long-time member of Vinton Baptist Church. Her faith, family, and friends were the most important things in her life. A Service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 for immediate family only (due to COVID-19). A celebration of her life will occur at a later date, once it is safe to do so. If interested in attending, please notify the family at CelebratingJuliaAndrews@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, Julia requested contributions be made to Vinton Baptist Church, 219 E. Washington Ave., Vinton, VA 24179 or to Virginia Western Community College, 3094 Colonial Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015 where she worked for 38 years and made lifelong friends. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

