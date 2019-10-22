ANDREWS JR., Cooper Newton October 15, 1928 - October 17, 2019 Cooper Newton Andrews Jr., 91, of Roanoke, Va., was born on October 15, 1928, in Pulaski County, Va., and passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cooper Newton Andrews and Mabel Southern Andrews; and son, Jeffrey Duane Andrews. Cooper is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ethel Hall Andrews; a granddaughter, Natalie Andrews-Thomas of Vinton; a grandson, Nathaniel Andrews of Richmond; a great-grandson, Talin Andrews-Thomas; a special cousin, Joyce Stiltner; a special niece, Lisa Dooley; and special long-time friends, Betty Loving and Julie Seay, all who were indispensable in providing their loving care for Cooper. Also special thanks to Celeste Hamilton of Kissimmee, Fla., who cared for Cooper while a resident at her assisted living facility. Cooper loved sports and was an avid fan of Virginia Tech football and basketball. He was a member of St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Catholic Church. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Catholic Church with the Rev. Don Poff officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
