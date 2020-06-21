June 8, 2020 Valerie Groseclose Anderson, 67, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski, Va. Born in York, Pa. to Carl C. Groseclose and Dorthy Repass Groseclose Watson. She was employed as a wastewater/water operator for 28+ years. She lived for her family and enjoyed using her free time from recent retirement. Preceded in death by the love of her life Willard J. Anderson; sisters, Linda Nispel, Carolyn Duncan; and parents. Valerie is survived by loving daughters, Crystal Whittaker of Dublin, Chandra Anderson of Pulaski; grandchildren, Katerina Whittaker, Kade Hodge, and Tanner Anderson; beloved great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Keeping with Valerie's wishes there will be no funeral.

To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.