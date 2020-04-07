April 1, 2020 CLIFTON FORGE, Va. Robert Joseph "Joe" Anderson, 92, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Brian Center in Low Moor after a short illness. He is survived by wife, Betty Peaco Anderson; daughters, Lauren A. Williams, New York City and Annette A. Hodges and son-in-law, Kellis Hodges of Clifton Forge; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by first wife, Louise Barnett Anderson; daughter, Linda Anderson; and sister, Peggy Brotherton. A Clifton Forge resident since 1960, Mr. Anderson was active in public service and community activities. He believed that he could give back to the community though his service for the support he received as a businessman. His public service included terms as council member and Mayor of the City of Clifton Forge; school board member and Chairman for Clifton Forge City Schools and Alleghany County Schools; board member and President of Clifton Forge Main Street; the Selective Service Board; and Chairman of the Clifton Forge Electoral Board. He was a member of many community organizations including Central United Methodist Church, Clifton Forge Masonic Lodge (life member and Past Master), Clifton Forge Elks Lodge (life member and Exalted Ruler), and Covington-Hot Springs Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow). He was especially proud that the Clifton Forge Public Library was established during his term as Mayor and that, as a school board member, he made the motion to authorize the construction of two new schools -- Mountain View Elementary School and Clifton Middle School. He was a lifelong supporter of the arts and many activities of the Historic Masonic Theatre and the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center. Mr. Anderson was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Coast Guard. He graduated with honors from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, Ill. and worked as a licensed embalmer and funeral director. He founded Anderson Monument Company (1962) and Anderson Family Pools (1965). In 1989, he and daughter, Linda opened branches of the monument and pool businesses in Daleville. They also opened Amerind Gallery in Daleville which focused on American Indian art. In recent years he sold American Indian art at the Clifton Forge Antique Mall. His daughter Annette continues to manage all of the businesses. No funeral service is planned. The family request that friends honor Joe's memory with memorial donations to The Historic Masonic Theatre, P O Box 119, Clifton Forge, VA 24422 or the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center, P.O. Box 273, Clifton Forge, VA 24422. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke area reaches 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Montgomery County department quarantined
-
Roanoke Valley police, DMV make adjustments in wake of COVID-19
-
Yokohama to shutter Salem plant for 2 weeks
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Northam says models show possible late April, late May surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.