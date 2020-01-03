December 29, 2019 Joyce Anderson, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019, at home with family by her side. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert L. Stipe Sr. and Flora (Collins) Stipe; and several brothers and sisters. Surviving are her son, Robert Anderson and his wife, Susan, of Wichita Falls, Texas; one grandson, Chris Anderson of New York City; one sister, Nance Vincer (Clyde) of Wise, Va.; two brothers, M. Ray Stipe (Beverly) of Louisville, Ohio, and Lee "Herbie" Stipe of Kingsport, Tenn., several nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will receive friends at Vinton Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. Arrangements by
Service information
3:00PM
219 E Washington Ave
Vinton, VA 24179
