ANDERSON, John Eric May 19, 1937 - September 12, 2019 John Eric Anderson, 82, of Blacksburg, Va., quietly passed away September 12, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a massive stroke. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids to Edwin and Helen (Roshak) Anderson on May 19, 1937. He attended one room schoolhouses in rural Wisconsin his first eight school years and graduated 4th in his class at the University of Wisconsin, where he served in ROTC. He left the United States Air Force Cadet Program when a blood pressure issue grounded him from flying. He received an MSEE from Brooklyn Polytechnic University where he completed PhD work in electro-physics. After an early career with General Electric's research facilities in Schenectady, N.Y, working with advanced microwave, satellite and night vision technology, John pursued a small business career path. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 38 years, Joanne M. Anderson. With his first wife, Sandra Lombardi, he had sons, Eric and Kenyon, and daughter, Kristin Salvi. He is survived by his twin, Harold; sister, Helen Mary Nagel; brothers, Tom and Chuck; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. John's Labrador rescue dogs, Brodie and Patton, are perplexed by his absence, and everyone else misses his brilliant mind, kind-hearted goodness, stellar ingenuity, superior fix-it skills and loving spirit. Interestingly, he thought of himself as a farmer at heart. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad or Lab Rescue LRCP, P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, VA, 22003 [lab-rescue.org]. A memorial service will be held at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 followed by family greeting and socializing. Arrangements are being handled by McCoy Funeral Home.
