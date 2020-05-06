November 25, 1931 May 3, 2020 Jessie Mac Zeigler Anderson, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1931, to the late Thomas and Edna Zeigler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hampton H. Anderson. Jessie was a member of Holiness Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. Surviving are her stepchildren, Betty Dent, Gloia Davis, Bertha Anderson, Rose Saunders, Brenda Smith, and Hampton Anderson Jr.; brother and sister, John Zeigler and Nettie Watson; 27 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, many great great-grandchildren; close relatives, Kenzo and Lorenzo; and host of other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Sweet at Carilion Clinic, Social Services-Salem, North Roanoke Assisted Living, Salem Health and Rehab and Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke for all the care and support. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
