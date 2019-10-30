ANDERSON, James Arment October 26, 2019 James Arment (Jimbo) Anderson, 83, of Buchanan, Va., passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Jimbo was an avid musician who could play any instrument except the fiddle. He loved his family and his church, Jennings Creek Gospel Church. His love of the Lord was shown in his sharing of the Gospel through his music. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lynn Metz Anderson; his parents, Charles William Franklin Anderson and Mary Irene Eubanks Anderson; sister, Etta Belle Staton; brothers, Charlie and Elbert Anderson. Survivors include his children and spouses, David and Heather Anderson of Huddleston, William Brady and Tonia Anderson of Gardendale, Ala., Lisa and Ronnie Staton of Buchanan, Amy Lynn and John Fontaine of Buchanan; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Pam Thomas. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va., 24066. 540-254-3000. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider the Jennings Creek Gospel Church, P O Box 428, Buchanan, Va. 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
