ANDERSON James A. September 26, 1949 August 30, 2019 James A. Anderson, 69, of New Castle, Va., went to heaven to be with his Lord Friday, August 30, 2019 after a long battle with ALS. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 with Don Ford officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at Cross Roads Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cross Roads Church at 21892 Craigs Creek Rd, New Castle, Va. 24127. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home www.paitselfh.com.

