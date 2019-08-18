ANDERSON Ethel Mae August 15, 2019 On August 15, 2019, Ethel Mae Anderson, 81, was called home to be with the Lord. She was the daughter of the late Gordon Lee and Mattie Sue Preston. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Debra Wade of Norfolk Va.; and one son, Danny Anderson (Alesia) of Rocky Mount, Va.; two sisters, Marie Preston, Shirley Preston; and a special niece/caregiver, Sylvia Preston of the home. The funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at Stanfield Mortuary Chapel. The visitation will be 12:30 to 1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. There will be a repass held at the Pigg River Community Center immediately after the funeral services.

