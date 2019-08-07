ANDERSON Diana George Fielder August 5, 2019 Diana George Fielder Anderson, 83, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Leigh Fielder; and her parents, Lillie Bowles Chewning and Philip Joseph George Sr. Diana was a member of North Roanoke Baptist Church. She retired from Elizabeth Arden and was a volunteer with Carilion Hospital and Springtree Nursing Home. She leaves behind two sons, Michael Fielder and David Fielder (Doris); a granddaughter, Alex Peters (Charlie); a great-grandson, Mason Peters; brother, Philip J. George Jr. (Aleta); two sisters, Phyllis Parker (Wayne) and Sandra McLamara (Pat); special friend, Dot Heins; and many friends and extended family. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to North Roanoke Baptist Church Building Fund, 6402 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019.
