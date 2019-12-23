December 21, 2019 Clara "Buna" Anderson, 87, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She is survived by her son, Bradie Joe Anderson; granddaughter, Jamie Peters (Steven); great-grandchildren that were the lights of her life, Brittany (Tyler), Logan (Emma), and Ashton Peters; daughters, Beatrice Smith (Milton) and Cathryn Anderson (James); grandson, Bradley Smith; and sister, Gaynell Guinn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradie Anderson; son, Bobby Anderson; daughter, Betty Sue Anderson; daughter-in-law, Dale Anderson; parents, Joe Thomas and Mattie Eanes Clay; brothers, Dennis and Grover Clay; and sister, Louise Montgomery. The family will receive friends at her home, 885 Windy Ridge Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. with a private burial at a later date. The family would like to thank Shirley Jones, Keisha Hairston, Danielle Hale, Judy Treadway and Jennifer Powell for going above and beyond what was expected to help care for her. Also, a special thanks to A Nurse's Touch and Amedysis Hospice for allowing us the help we needed to keep her in her home until the very end. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church c/o Rita Doughton, 2086 Crooked Oak Road Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
