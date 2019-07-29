AMOS, Jerry Wayne July 27, 2019 Jerry Wayne Amos, 58, of Moneta, Va., went to be with The Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Woodford Amos and Thomas Giles Amos; grandparents, Philip and Lizzie Amos and Lewis and Helen Woodford. He was a lifelong resident of the Scruggs area of Franklin County. He grew up on a farm, the fourth of seven children. There he helped on the farm, learned to hunt and fish both of which he passed on to his sons. He was a proud father of triplet sons, Jeremy Samuel Amos (Amanda Jo), Jonathan Lewis Amos and Joshua Philip Amos. He was a devoted grandfather to his four year old granddaughter, Jo-Lynn Nicole Amos. In addition to his sons and granddaughter, he is survived by his wife, Janet Gibbs Amos; brothers, Bobby Amos (Patty), Ronnie Amos (Wanda), Donnie Amos (Genie), Jimmy Amos (Ashley); sisters, Denise Metts (Steve) and Dana Shelburne (Skip); also surviving his mother and father-in-law, Doris and Samuel Gibbs; sisters-in-law, Donna Anduiza (Tony), Diane Bush, Vickie Fleming (Tommy), Tammy Shockley (Freddie); also many nieces; nephews; cousins; family; friends; and special friend, Eileen Gault. Special thanks to Donnie Robertson lifelong family friend and Frank Scearce for their help and support in his last days. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Wednesday with Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

