AMOS, Jerry Wayne July 27, 2019 Jerry Wayne Amos, 58, of Moneta, Va., went to be with The Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Woodford Amos and Thomas Giles Amos; grandparents, Philip and Lizzie Amos and Lewis and Helen Woodford. He was a lifelong resident of the Scruggs area of Franklin County. He grew up on a farm, the fourth of seven children. There he helped on the farm, learned to hunt and fish both of which he passed on to his sons. He was a proud father of triplet sons, Jeremy Samuel Amos (Amanda Jo), Jonathan Lewis Amos and Joshua Philip Amos. He was a devoted grandfather to his four year old granddaughter, Jo-Lynn Nicole Amos. In addition to his sons and granddaughter, he is survived by his wife, Janet Gibbs Amos; brothers, Bobby Amos (Patty), Ronnie Amos (Wanda), Donnie Amos (Genie), Jimmy Amos (Ashley); sisters, Denise Metts (Steve) and Dana Shelburne (Skip); also surviving his mother and father-in-law, Doris and Samuel Gibbs; sisters-in-law, Donna Anduiza (Tony), Diane Bush, Vickie Fleming (Tommy), Tammy Shockley (Freddie); also many nieces; nephews; cousins; family; friends; and special friend, Eileen Gault. Special thanks to Donnie Robertson lifelong family friend and Frank Scearce for their help and support in his last days. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Wednesday with Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Carilion nursing aide identified as victim of latest Roanoke homicide
-
Boyfriend of slain Roanoke woman told police their house was broken into, search warrant says
-
Virginia Tech will pay almost $9 million for students' stay in Blacksburg hotels
-
State police report details of head-on crash in Floyd County
-
Back of the Dragon breathes new life into far Southwest Virginia community
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.