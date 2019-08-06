AMOS Jeffery Scott July 8, 1963 August 1, 2019 Jeffery Scott Amos, 56, of Roanoke, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Mr. Amos was born July 8, 1963 in Roanoke, a son of the late Wilford and Joyce Amos. He was an avid, die-hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and he loved coaching sports; especially the ones his sons were involved in. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wilford Steven Amos. Surviving are his children, Logan Scott Amos (Delaney), Austin Steven Amos, and Cody Marino Amos; nephews, Steven Scott Amos and Wil Amos; and niece, Cristin Amos Butts. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Red Hill Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
