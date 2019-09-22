AMOS Dan Fry September 13, 2019 Dan Fry Amos, of Concord and Blacksburg, Va., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 after a brief illness. He is now with his parents, Daniel Carter and Jane Fry Amos, and his beloved wife of 62 years, Anne Doppler Amos. Left to share wonderful memories are his son, Daniel Carter (Renee) Amos; his daughter, Gabrielle Amos Minnich; and his grandchildren, Dylan and Riley Minnich. Dan was born and educated in Kentucky and earned his doctorate in soil science from Michigan State University. He spent his career working at Virginia Tech, teaching and conducting research. He loved his family, good beer, and funny jokes. He was an excellent friend and the best father. We love him and cherish his memory.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.