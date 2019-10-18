AMOS
Coy L.
October 16, 2019
Coy L. Amos of Roanoke, Va., broke free of his earthly bounds and passed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Left to honor his kindness are his loving wife of 30 years, Doris D. Amos; his brother, Glenwood Amos (Diane); special niece, Teresa Bennett (James); and stepchildren, Anthony W. Martin (Bea) and Thomas S. Martin (Ellie).
Coy was one of several children born to the late Maudie and Euell Amos. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters including his twin, Roy V. Amos.
Words cannot express our gratitude and deep thanks for the exceptional care given to Coy by the staff of Springtree Health and Rehab.
His family will gather to receive visitors from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Oakey’s Vinton Chapel. A Celebration of his Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor Joseph Peters of Barnhardt Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
