January 18, 2020 Beatrice L. Amos, 99, of Vinton, Va., died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Spencer Amos; parents, Amos and Alice Lipscomb; son, Sidney S. Amos; sisters, Virginia Holdren, Thelma Lam and Ellen Beach; and brothers, Leon "L.D." Lipscomb, Marvin Lipscomb and Dewey Lipscomb. Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Barry Lynn and Jeanne Amos of Chesterfield, and Anthony Wayne Amos of Vinton; daughter-in-law, Georgia Plunkett Amos Hill and husband, Paul "Buddy;" grandchildren, Kaitlin "Katie" Amos McNerney and husband, Sean, Joshua Amos, Benjamin Amos, Savannah Amos, Spencer Amos, Trishe Hill and Angie Hill; great-granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Amos; brother, Jack Lipscomb; sisters, Ruby Thornton and Sarah Beach; and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Jason Hay officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
