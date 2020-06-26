November 27, 1926 June 23, 2020 Helen Reid Ammen of Salem, Virginia, spent her long life joyfully caring for and serving others, as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, registered nurse, church and community volunteer and dear friend. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Snyder Nursing Home. Helen was 93. She was born in Roanoke on November 27, 1926 to the late Joseph Grant Reid and Eula Grubbs Reid. Helen was also predeceased by her loving husband, William "Bill" and her brother, Wallace. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Katherine "Kitty" and Raymond Mortara; her son, Reid Ammen; seven grandchildren, Ray and Grant Mortara, Lauren (Tyler) Kerr, Annamarie (Mike) Ginder, Thomas and Will Ammen, and Christie (Jereme) Wilde; three precious great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Harper Mortara, Sawyer Wilde and Benjamin Kerr. Helen is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews, including her special niece and friend, Cassy Ammen; several dear friends with whom she traveled and played bridge; and friend of the family, Pat Johann Ammen. After graduating from high school in Wilmington, Del., she returned to Roanoke to enter into the Cadet Nurses Training Program at Lewis-Gale Hospital. While in training, Helen met Bill on a blind date, and both were smitten. They married in 1948 and lived happily together for the next 55 years until Bill died in 2003. She worked in the Emergency Department and Out-Patient Clinic at Lewis-Gale for many years and then was active in the Lewis-Gale School of Nursing Alumnae Association after her retirement. Helen was a long-time and faithful member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, singing in the Sanctuary Choir for 50 years. She also served as a Deacon, was active in the Sunday School Program, was a leader in the Women of the Church and was a table parent with the Kids Kirk Program. When not volunteering at church, she was active in the community. After hosting and loving an exchange student from the Philippines, Araceli Mabilin, Helen remained active in the American Field Service Organization for years afterward. She had many friends through her affiliation with the Shi Kang Sorority and a number of bridge clubs in which she was active. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate management and staff of Snyder Nursing Home in Salem for their love for Helen and their excellent care for the last two years. Helen was truly at home there with them. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with Andrew Whaley, Pastor of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Real estate agent hospitalized after attack during open house
-
Virginia prepares for next phase of reopening, as Myrtle Beach travelers bring COVID-19 back to Roanoke region
-
Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Weckstein, "an active, scholarly legal mind," dies at 71
-
Got these brands in your closet? You've hit a resale goldmine
-
Christiansburg council accusations continue: Member told she should consider resigning
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.