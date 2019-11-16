ALTIZER William Lee November 14, 2019 William Lee (Billy) Altizer, 72, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was preceded by his mother, Gladys Irene Clark; grandparents, Crosby and Stella Simmons; and an uncle, Stanley Simmons. Billy was a graduate of Jefferson High School where he played football and ran track. He worked in the automotive field for many years and retired from NAPA Auto parts. Billy attended Parkway House of Prayer and was an avid outdoorsman. Surviving are his daughter, Kathy Altizer Wilkerson (Ben); son, William "Will" Altizer (Sheri); grandchildren, Ian Wilkerson, Ryan Hylton, Arliss Carr, and Anne Marie Altizer; sisters, Margo Godfrey and Debbie Camp; special cousin, Robert "Bobby" Thurman (Angie); numerous nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, Phil Davis, Allan White and Gene West. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the American Heart Association. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Clubhouse of the Daleville Town Center Apartment Complex, Daleville, Va. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

