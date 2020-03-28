March 24, 2020 James Allen "Jim" Altizer, 77, of Floyd, passed from this world on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, as a result of injuries from a fall. Jim graduated from Floyd High school in 1960, joined the Army in 1961, returned to Floyd in 1964 and married sweetheart Pat Hale. Jim joined the workforce as a heavy equipment operator and was regarded as one of the best. He retired from Branch Highways in 2006 and as long as he was able, he pursued his passion for hunting and fishing. Jim's parents were the late J. Allen Altizer and Virginia Altizer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Hale Altizer; and two sons, Jay Allen and Amy Altizer of Dallas, Texas; and grandchildren, Mary Grace, James and Marguerite and Carson Hale and Emily Altizer of Floyd; and grandchildren, Ansley and Leah. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Jacksonville Cemetery. When safety concerns over public gatherings have subsided, a celebration of life for friends, neighbors and Floyd United Methodist church family will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Floyd United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
