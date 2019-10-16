ALTIS Betty Ruth October 13, 2019 Betty Ruth Altis, 79, of Vinton, Va., passed away peacefully at home with her daughter beside her on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was an employee of Sav-A-Stop in Salem for 22 years and worked for Walmart in Salem for 24, years. She was predeceased by her husband, Zane (Dickie) Altis; son, Howard L. Altis, and mother, Jennie Austin. Surviving family includes, her daughter, Lisa Altis and Jerry Fairchild; daughter-in-law, Sandy Altis; sisters, Wanda Norris and Ann Burnette; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Glenn) Hartsook, Lois Hinchee, and Patsy Divers; grandchildren, Melissa (David) Haga, and Emily (Shayne) Allen; great grandchildren, Kendall Grace Williams, Penelope Ryan, and Silas Alexander Allen, and beloved grand dog, Elliemae. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brian Ratliff officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Watts, Dr. Mulinda, Dr. Magdycz, and Carilion Hospice nurses, Nathan, Sam, Sarah and Patience for their care of Mrs. Altis. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.