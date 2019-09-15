September 13, 2019 Sharon Sue Altice, 68, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was a member of Waverly Place Baptist Church. Sue's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, who she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Malcom and Stella R. Blankenship; brothers, Malcom Wayne, David Leroy and Dale Edward Blankenship; and brothers-in-law, Robert, Jerry and Ed Altice. Sue is survived by her husband of 47 years, Lee Roy Altice; son, Rick Altice; four grandchildren, R.J., Dillon, Jaiden and Alaina Altice; siblings, Billy Reid Blankenship, Dennis (Pat) Blankenship, Carol (Gary) LaPrad, and Timmy (Mary) Blankenship; four sisters-in-law, Pat Blankenship, Nancy Blankenship, Joyce Hutchinson, and Brenda Polumbo; brother-in-law, David Altice; and nine "Blankenship" nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

