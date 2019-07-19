November 11, 1935 July 16, 2019 Robert (Bobby) Altice of Vinton, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by Peggy Altice, his wife of 64 years. Bobby is survived by daughter, Jane and husband, Mark Wilhite; daughter, Susan and husband, Arnie Arrington; son, Donald Altice and his wife, Denise; six grandchildren, Jessica Trotter, Jacob Trotter, Nichole Arrington, Emily Arrington, Grace and Natalie Altice. He is also survived by numerous brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Bobby owned and operated his own business for over 6o years. He was a dedicated public servant as a life member of the Vinton First Aid Crew and served 36 years on Vinton Town Council. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Brian Clingenpeel officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Roanoke Valley Firefighters Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

