November 11, 1935 July 16, 2019 Robert (Bobby) Altice of Vinton, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by Peggy Altice, his wife of 64 years. Bobby is survived by daughter, Jane and husband, Mark Wilhite; daughter, Susan and husband, Arnie Arrington; son, Donald Altice and his wife, Denise; six grandchildren, Jessica Trotter, Jacob Trotter, Nichole Arrington, Emily Arrington, Grace and Natalie Altice. He is also survived by numerous brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Bobby owned and operated his own business for over 6o years. He was a dedicated public servant as a life member of the Vinton First Aid Crew and served 36 years on Vinton Town Council. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Brian Clingenpeel officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Roanoke Valley Firefighters Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.