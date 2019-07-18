July 16, 2019 Robert Russell Altice, 83, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.

