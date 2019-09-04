ALTICE, Juanita September 1, 2019 Juanita Altice of Roanoke County, Va., died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, following a two month decline in her health. She was 91 years old. Juanita was born and lived in Roanoke all of her life except for brief periods when her husband was serving in the United States Army during World War II. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Altice; her father, Jacob Estel Hollandsworth; mother, Evie Doran Hollandsworth; and siblings, Eugene, Melvin, Marvin, Elmer Lee and Ila Jean. Juanita is survived by four daughters, Linda Wright (Butch) of Roanoke, Brenda Hurley (Johnny) of Roanoke, Glenda Martin (Allen) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Gina Allen (Jacky) of Thaxton; granddaughters, Vicky Hurley, Jennifer Green, Stephanie Wood, Torria Allen and Leigha Wright; grandsons, Keven Reed and Stephen Hurley; great-granddaughter, Megan Hurley; and great-grandsons, Andrew Hurley and Kaeson Allen. Juanita had many friends in her neighborhood and church who loved and helped her. Her family is especially grateful to her pastor, the Rev. Sam Belisle, from Celebration Church, Mary Graham, Kye and Moon Kim, Lisa Osborne and Alvin Ferris. Also, the family thanks Pheasant Ridge Rehab and Amedisys Hospice staff, especially Deborah Gresham, RN. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Celebration Church, 4429 Buck Mountain Road, Roanoke, VA 24018, with Pastor Sam Belisle officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
