January 14, 2020 Carol Diane Altice, 78, of Roanoke, Va., was peacefully called home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with burial to follow at the Blankenship Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
