January 25, 2020 Alice M. Altice, age 99, of Rocky Mount, died peacefully at her home away from home, Fork Mountain Adult Rest Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born in Franklin County, Virginia and remained a lifelong resident. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry L. McNeil and Pearl Nimns McNeil; her husband, J.T. Altice Jr.; four brothers, Hughes, Ernest, Ned, Ambrose; and one sister, Mary. Alice graduated from Franklin County High School and soon after was courted by and married J.T. Altice. She was employed by the Agriculture Department in Rocky Mount and stayed there until she retired. Alice is survived by one nephew, Harold McNeil of Rocky Mount; one niece, Helen Sue Terry of North Carolina; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews and friends. Also surviving is a special friend, Mary Alice Ramsey. Alice has been a lifelong member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and participated in many church activities. Special thanks goes to Sarah and all the staff of Fork Mountain Adult Rest Home that loved and cared for Alice through her years as a resident there. A celebration of Alice will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Flora Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chris Bennett officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Altice, Alice M.
