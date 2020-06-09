June 5, 2020 Carol Lam Alphin, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bernard Alphin; her parents, Harry Clummer and Audra Valeria Lam; and her brothers, Richard Lam and Rodney Lam. Carol was a black belt in Taekwondo and enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening. Survivors include her daughter, Valeria Alphin and her husband, Michael "Mike" Dame; sisters, Ella Frances Lam, and Alice Stewart and her husband, George Stewart; brother, Gaylon Lam and his wife, Carol; brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Alphin and his wife, Nancy; sister-in-law, May Dean and her husband, Jimmy; sisters-in-law, Joan Lam and Bessie Lam; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Walnut Grove Union Church Cemetery with Pastor Robert Auxier officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the William Bernard Alphin Annual Scholarship, supporting Mechatronics and Agriculture students at Virginia Western Community College, https://www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation/giving/donate.php. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

