ALLS, Donald Eugene February 26, 2020 Donald Eugene Alls, 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Air Force serving for four years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Mason and Beatrice Alls; three brothers, James, Kenneth and Walter Alls; and three brothers-in-law, Tommy Fralin, Walter Lanier, and Charlie Booker. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Alls; two sons, Scott Alls and wife, Betina, and Todd Alls; stepson, Randy Downs and his wife, Tambra; four grandchildren, Donnie and Abigail Alls, Cody Downs, Caitlin Hawley and husband, Riley; great-grandson, Wyatt Hawley; three sisters, Lois Lanier, Mary Ann Booker and Dorothy Fralin; one sister-in-law, Shirley Alls; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald ALLS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.