August 17, 1931 March 20, 2020 Delsie Saunders Alls, age 88, of Blacksburg, died on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born in Craig County, Va. on August 17, 1931, to the late Walter and Rosie Troutt Saunders. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray W. Alls, and her siblings, Darnell Saunders, Virginia Dowdy, Anna Lafon, Ruby Saunders, Burell Saunders, Minor Saunders. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Regina Alls Atkins and husband, Billy; two grandchildren, Brandon Dove and wife, Carly, Amy Haupt and husband, Trevor; sister, Christine Nuckols. Special thanks to the Kroontje Health Care Center Nurses and Staff and Medi Home Hospice for their care. Private services will be held. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

