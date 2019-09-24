ALLS Carl Dennis November 4, 1947 September 20, 2019 Carl Dennis (Denny) Alls, 71, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in Christiansburg, Va. on November 4, 1947 to the late Jame Ivory (Lum), Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Price Alls. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Alice Lou Alls and brother, Timothy Ray Alls. Denny was a member of Belmont Christian Church, Chapter X of the Salem Gold Wings. He was a veteran of the Virginia National Guard. He retired from the R.A.A.P.. His favorite hobbies were to hunt and ride motorcycles but above all else, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Price Alls; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Curtis Cox; grandchildren, Hannah and Bryce Cox; brother and sister-in-law, James (Jimmy) and Frances Alls; special aunt, Arjeta Caldwell; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty and Sam Neighbors, Alice and Bucky Wrenn, Kathleen and JC Absher, Judy Dowdy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Sandy Price; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many special friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Belmont Christian Church with Mr. Jerry Dowdy officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 5- to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg, Va. 24073 or to your favorite charity

