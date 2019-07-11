ALLINSON SR. Joseph Darrell July 8, 2019 Joseph (Joey) Darrell Allinson Sr., 37, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was preceded by his parents, Everett and Carolyn Allinson. He was a great family man and an extremely hard worker. Surviving are his wife, Tiffany; daughter, Jasmine; son, Joey Jr.; other daughters, Brittany Curfman and Haley Reese; brothers, Russell Nelson and wife Tammy, Christopher Shetzley and wife Kimberley, and Justin Leftwich; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

