Weather Alert

...TORRENTIAL RAINS FROM THUNDERSTORMS COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING... .THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP THROUGH THE AFTERNOON, WITH HEAVY RAIN LIKELY WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. SOME OF THE STORMS WILL BE EITHER SLOW MOVING, OR COULD TRAIN OVER THE SAME AREA. THIS MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS URBAN AREAS. THE THREAT FOR HEAVY RAIN SHOULD END EARLY THIS EVENING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, AND WATAUGA. IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, BATH, BLAND, BOTETOURT, CARROLL, CRAIG, FLOYD, GILES, GRAYSON, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, ROANOKE, ROCKBRIDGE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS. ONE HOUR RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 3 INCHES COULD OCCUR. * URBAN AREAS AND STEEPER TERRAIN WILL ALSO BE PRONE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&