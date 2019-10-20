ALLEY SR. Olen Pope October 18, 2019 Olen Pope (Bro) Alley Sr., 83, of Austinville, Va., passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Reese Funeral Home.

