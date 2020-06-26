September 16, 1929 June 24, 2020 Clyde Alley Jr., age 90, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mr. Alley was born in Kyle, W.Va. to Clyde Franklin and Willie Mae Alley on September 16, 1929. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard H. Alley (Naomi), Clinton W. Alley (Erma); sister, Louise Hodges (George). He is survived by his sister, Jean A. Miller (Willie); many nieces and nephews; special nieces, Jamie Smith and Renee Arrington; special nephew, Clayton Hodges. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with Dr. Billy Shively officiating. Interment will follow in The Alley-Hodges Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.

