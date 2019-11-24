ALLEN Mildred Haley November 21, 2019 Mildred Haley Allen, 98, of Richmond, who lived in Roanoke until 1986, died on November 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Allen Jr., and her daughter, Barbara (Bobbie) Allen. She leaves three sons, Edgar, residing in Malaysia, Stephen and his wife, Mary, residing in North Carolina, and Greg and his wife, Janit, residing in Richmond; seven grandchildren, Wendy Allen, Bryna Callison in NC, Samantha Martin in SC, and Daniel Allen and his wife Cory, Anna Allen, and Iva Allen in the Richmond area, and four great-grandchildren, Rachelle and Geoffrey Callison, in NC, and Brody and Cameron Allen in the Richmond area. Mildred graduated from National Business College in Roanoke in 1939, and married Earl just as World War II was beginning. Mildred quickly followed Earl into service and served as one of the early WACs in WWII. She was featured in newspapers in various duties that would interest women to enlist in serving overseas. After the war, Mildred worked for several companies but her favorite was The Roanoke Times handling national advertising. She made many friends there and joined their Toastmasters Club learning public speaking. She and Earl were avid members of the Appalachian Trail Club and took the family camping regularly. She and Earl moved to Richmond in 1986 to live with their daughter, Bobbie, in a cabin in Goochland County, then lived at various locations in Richmond until Earl's passing in 2004. For the last 12 years she has lived with her son, Greg, and his wife, Janit, and her son, Christian, in Chesterfield County and other son, Forrest, and his wife Caroline, now in Japan. She regularly contributed Letters to the Editor in the Richmond Times-Dispatch and stayed in touch with friends and family via email and snail mail until this month. She has been a faithful follower of Jesus Christ all of her life being a member of many churches along the way, but so happy to have found First Baptist Church of Richmond each Sunday morning on the TV listening to the singing of the choir and the children's moments and sermons of Pastor Jim Somerville. Pastor Somerville and the family will hold a memorial service for Mildred at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church in the Blue Chapel located at 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, Mildred would be most pleased that any donations in her honor be made to Richmond's First Baptist Church.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.