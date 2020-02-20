July 30, 1958 February 13, 2020 At 6:32 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, Marva Allen went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ after a valiant battle against Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Survived by her husband, children, grandchild, and siblings, she left a legacy for all those willing to listen. Funeral arrangements will be posted on the Oakey's Roanoke Chapel website in the upcoming days.

