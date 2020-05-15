January 4, 1944 May 8, 2020 Our beloved mother Mabel Elizabeth Allen, 76, of Roanoke, was called home to join our heavenly father on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1944, to Derotha Wright and the late Jesse R. Wright Sr. in Roanoke, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse R. Wright Sr.; her sister, Etheleen V. Edwards; and her brother, Melvin R. Wright. She is survived by her mother, Derotha E. Wright; her daughters, Charlene A. Miller of Philadelphia, Pa. and Volletta (Rodney) Wiley of Roanoke, Va; her sisters, Sylvia Foster and Cheryl (Rodney) Johnson of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, Jesse R. Wright Jr. and Edward(Patricia) Wright of Roanoke, Va.; her grandchildren, Charles and Marquia Allen, both of Philadelphia, Pa., Deseree' Allen of Roanoke Va., JaJuan Allen of Philadelphia, Pa., and D'Sean Adams and Lauryn Wiley of Roanoke, Va.; a host nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Thank you to the Lewis Gale Medical Staff in MICU, 5West, 3West, Dr. Swanson, Dr. Razor and Rubiono. The family will have a memorial gathering on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. For the full obituary and to send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

